Firefighters respond to structure fire in west Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte fire crews battled flames at a structure in west Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said crews responded to the scene at the 2300 block of Wilkinson Boulevard on Sunday around 1 p.m.

Firefighters controlled the flames on the moving truck company’s property within twenty minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

