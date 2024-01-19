Firefighters extinguish large house fire in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department extinguished a large fire at a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene on Woodberry Road near East Independence Road around 3:45 a.m.

Channel 9 crews observed large flames shooting out of the home, along with heavy smoke surrounding the area.

It is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

