Firefighters extinguish large house fire in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department extinguished a large fire at a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning.
Fire crews responded to the scene on Woodberry Road near East Independence Road around 3:45 a.m.
Channel 9 crews observed large flames shooting out of the home, along with heavy smoke surrounding the area.
It is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
