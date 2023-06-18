First of 3 developments brings apartments, commercial space to downtown Concord

CONCORD — A major development effort that includes a trio of new projects in downtown Concord has been years in the making. The first of those projects has formally opened, making a long-held vision there a reality.

Lansing Melbourne Group, a developer with a number of notable downtown projects in the Charlotte region, held a grand opening recently with partner Denholtz Properties for Novi Flats. The project includes 48 apartments, along with ground-floor commercial space. In total, the three projects LMG and Denholtz are developing in downtown Concord would bring over 300 new apartments and thousands of square feet of new commercial space.

“It’s going to add a dimension we’ve never had here,” Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said of the new development. “As a growing city — we’re 113,000 (people) — all of this happening in downtown will be a magnet to bring people back down. We’re so excited about having a lot of options downtown for citizen use.”

LMG’s Peter Flotz said nearly one-third of the apartments at Novi Flats are leased and a coffee shop has signed on for one of the retail spaces.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Iconic barn at Concord park gets new life after it was destroyed by fire

Iconic barn at Concord park gets new life after it was destroyed by fire





©2023 Cox Media Group