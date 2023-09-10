First “Celebration of Heroes” event in Kannapolis honors local first responders

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis hosted its its inaugural “Celebration of Heroes” on Saturday to honor first responders in the area.

The event was at Atrium Health Ballpark in downtown Kannapolis.

It is the first event that includes and honors Mecklenburg and Cabarrus County police, fire, EMS, and sheriff departments.

The event featured the following:

Cabarrus County First Responders semi-finals softball matches

A pre-game ceremony including first pitches by first responders and a 9/11 tribute.

Annual Charlotte Chief’s Cup baseball game between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Blue Hornets and the Charlotte Fire Department Blaze

Kannapolis Fire and Police, Concord Police and Fire, and Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department’s championship softball tournament game.

Fireworks show

The money raised from ticket sales at the celebration will go towards several non-profit organizations for local first responders.

