First day of legal sports betting a smashing success, sportsbook says

CHARLOTTE — The first day of legal sports betting in North Carolina was a success for BetMGM.

The first bet in North Carolina was $100 to win $1,800 on North Carolina (+1800) to win the NCAA Tournament. The most bet on teams in the state to win the upcoming NCAA tournament are North Carolina (47.9%), UConn (9.5%), Houston (8.1%).

Sports fans in North Carolina also put money on next year’s Super Bowl. 14.3% of the bets were placed on the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the big game, BetMGM says. 8.3% of the bets were placed on Carolina Panthers, who are sitting at +25000 odds.

