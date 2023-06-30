Local

Person dies after being crushed in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

First responders called to parking lot of business in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Multiple first responders were called to a parking lot along the 200 block of East Westinghouse Boulevard in southwest Charlotte late Thursday night.

A Channel 9 crew got to the scene at about 11 p.m. and saw Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and Charlotte Fire and MEDIC personnel.

MEDIC said someone was crushed between a truck and a trailer. They died at the scene.

It appeared they were responding to a large parking lot where dozens of 18-wheelers were parked.

We are asking for more details.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

