Person dies after being crushed in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Multiple first responders were called to a parking lot along the 200 block of East Westinghouse Boulevard in southwest Charlotte late Thursday night.

A Channel 9 crew got to the scene at about 11 p.m. and saw Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and Charlotte Fire and MEDIC personnel.

MEDIC said someone was crushed between a truck and a trailer. They died at the scene.

It appeared they were responding to a large parking lot where dozens of 18-wheelers were parked.

