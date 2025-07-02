First responders urge caution on the lake this Fourth of July weekend

CORNELIUS, N.C. — First responders, including the Cornelius Police Department and the Mecklenburg County ABC Board Law Enforcement Division, want people to be safe this Fourth of July weekend.

“Roughly, every 15 minutes somebody, somewhere in the United States is either hurt or seriously injured in a drunk-driving motor vehicle crash, whether it’s a car, boat or motorcycle,” said Scott Minderlein, senior officer with ABC.

