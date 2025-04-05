Five Points Plaza community hosts 5k, encourages building community

CHARLOTTE — The Five Points Community Collaborative hosted its fourth annual Five Points 5k on Saturday morning.

More than 200 skaters, walkers and runners gathered at 8 a.m. at Town Brewing on Grandin Road to participate in the 5k, organizers said.

The race worked to raise funds for the Five Points Community Collaborative to continue programming at the Five Points Plaza, organizers said.

Five Points Community Collaborative board member Natasha Newman participated in the race. She said many people are moving into the area and want to see more events hosted in their community.

“People want a chance to get to know each other, and they want to do things within their community instead of always having to go to South End or NoDa,” Newman said. “They want to get out their door, they want to walk, they want to bike, and they want to go somewhere where they can meet other people, hang out, have a good time without having to jump in the car and go far.”

