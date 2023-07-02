Flight headed for Bermuda returns to Charlotte due to cabin odor

CHARLOTTE — For the second time in five days emergency crews responded to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Sunday.

According to American Airlines a flight that departed from Charlotte heading for Bermuda had to return midflight due to an odor in the cabin.

There were concerns about a possible fuel leak.

The plane did land safely and passengers later boarded another flight to their tropical destination.

Airport officials say it did not disrupt service on any runways.

Full Statement from American Airlines:

“American Airlines flight 2044 with service from Charlotte (CLT) to Bermuda (BDA) returned to CLT due to a reported odor in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely and without incident. Our maintenance team will inspect the aircraft and customers have boarded a replacement aircraft for BDA. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience.”

