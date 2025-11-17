Flight restrictions end at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — The Federal Aviation Administration lifted capacity restrictions at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and other major airports, ending measures that led to widespread flight cancellations.

The restrictions were officially lifted at 6 a.m. Monday, marking the end of temporary capacity limits that had affected airports across the country.

Additionally, the FAA ended temporary general aviation restrictions at 12 major airports.

