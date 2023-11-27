Flipped tractor-trailer causes backups on I-85 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A tractor-trailer that flipped onto its side caused significant backups Monday afternoon on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. near Moores Chapel Road. It’s not yet clear what led to the truck flipping over.

A North Carolina Department of Transportation camera showed the impact the crash was having on traffic.

Backup in traffic on I-85 near Moores Chapel Road after tractor-trailer flips over on Nov. 27, 2023

MEDIC hasn’t reported any injuries.

No other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.

At least two of the southbound lanes on I-85 were blocked while crews were waiting on a tow truck for the trailer.

