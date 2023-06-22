Flood forces family out of home, months before owning it

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A family was renting a Kannapolis home with the expectation of owning it until water spilled from the Irish Buffalo Creek flooding the Town and Country Mobile Home Park Monday, crushing that dream.

Wendy Perez said she had two more months before she had the option to buy the mobile home.

“We feel happy in this place, and now we just want to move out,” Perez said. “Nobody wants to stay here.”

Now, she said it’s unsafe.

Perez said Wednesday firefighters returned to the flooded neighborhood to go door to door.

She had to fill out a form asking if her family has any special care needs, whether they have insurance, and if they need help with finding a permanent place to live.

“They came by because they want to make sure that we feel safe right now,” Perez told Channel 9. “They say they (are) going to come again tomorrow.”

Officials from Cabarrus County Emergency Management will survey the area and determine if anyone qualifies for disaster assistance.

Residents in flooded units had to be rescued using life rafts.

Perez showed Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe the significant damage, which she said was heartbreaking.

“We have all the trash in here that came from the water,” she said. “We have damage on the house. We don’t feel safe right now.”

The risk of more flooding in the area will persist through Thursday.

The National Weather Service shows Rocky River at Irish Buffalo Creek crested at just over 15 feet Tuesday, and it has only dropped to just under 14 feet.

Officials said areas near rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying locations may flood suddenly.

