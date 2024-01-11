Floodwaters damage utility structure; thousands left without power in Cabarrus and Stanly counties

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Union Power Cooperative says a power structure in eastern Cabarrus County was damaged by flood waters Thursday morning.

The company said at about 7:45 a.m. that floods from the Rocky River ended up damaging a utility structure. As of 11 a.m., about 12,000 people were left without power, according to the power company’s outage data.

Union Power says the outage is mostly affecting people in the “Oakboro, Locust, Stanfield, Mt. Pleasant, and Harrisburg areas of Stanly and Cabarrus counties.”

The river is flooding after Tuesday’s storms dropped inches of rain all across the Carolinas. More weather is expected on Friday to bring additional rain.

The company says several crews are working to restore power.

The power company didn’t have an estimated time for when the power could be back on.

(WATCH: Schools to reschedule finals after power outage in Catawba County)

Schools to reschedule finals after power outage in Catawba County

©2024 Cox Media Group