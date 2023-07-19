Foot chase in Union County leads to fugitive arrest, sheriff says

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol caught a wanted fugitive out of West Virginia earlier this week by the Walmart on Younts Road.

The deputy was on patrol at the Walmart when he approached a suspicious person asking for money from drivers.

Jason Ramsey, 39, gave the deputy a fake name but that attempt was foiled when the deputy pulled out his mobile fingerprint scanner, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Ramsey then “decided to try his luck on foot and fled” from deputies but was apprehended after he couldn’t jump over a guard rail.

During the deputies’ investigation, they learned that Ramsey had been convicted of second-degree murder and was out on probation/parole.

Ramsey was taken to the Union County Jail and served with the outstanding warrant from West Virginia and was also charged with other offenses related to his failed flight attempt.

Ramsey remains in custody.

