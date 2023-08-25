FORECAST: Potential for record high heat Friday

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Big heat and humidity are back with highs at least in the mid-90s, but some spots could hit the upper 90s.

Today’s record high of 98° set back in 1943 may be challenged. Heat index values will reach to between 100 to 105°.

More big steam on the way tomorrow and the heat index could end up higher before storms arrive in the afternoon to cool things down.

Some of those storms could be strong with a damaging wind threat.

The heat gets cut down a bit on Sunday to just near 90 with more relief coming in by Monday for CMS’s first day of school.

Highs will be in the 80s all of next week with rain chances lingering into Tuesday.

