FORECAST: Potential for record high heat Friday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Big heat and humidity are back with highs at least in the mid-90s, but some spots could hit the upper 90s.
  • Today’s record high of 98° set back in 1943 may be challenged. Heat index values will reach to between 100 to 105°.
  • More big steam on the way tomorrow and the heat index could end up higher before storms arrive in the afternoon to cool things down.
  • Some of those storms could be strong with a damaging wind threat.
  • The heat gets cut down a bit on Sunday to just near 90 with more relief coming in by Monday for CMS’s first day of school.
  • Highs will be in the 80s all of next week with rain chances lingering into Tuesday.

