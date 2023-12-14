Local

Former Albemarle police officer faces sexual battery charge in Union County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Former Albemarle Police Department Officer Logan Johnson, accused of sex crimes involving a child in November 2022, now faces a sexual battery charge in Union County.

Johnson used a computer or electronic device to meet a child to have sex, investigators said.

He was also charged with a statutory sex offense, and taking indecent liberties with that child.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it’s handling the investigation.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.


