Former Albemarle police officer faces sexual battery charge in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Former Albemarle Police Department Officer Logan Johnson, accused of sex crimes involving a child in November 2022, now faces a sexual battery charge in Union County.

Johnson used a computer or electronic device to meet a child to have sex, investigators said.

He was also charged with a statutory sex offense, and taking indecent liberties with that child.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it’s handling the investigation.

No further information was released.

No further information was released.





