Former clerk of Superior Court appointed to open commissioner seat in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — J.R. Rowell, former Clerk of Superior Court for Union County, has been appointed to replace County Commissioner Stony Rushing who passed away in August.

Today was the deadline for the current clerk to make the appointment after county commissioners deadlocked… pic.twitter.com/hzqugkQtfw — Genevieve Curtis (@GenevieveonTV) October 17, 2023

Tuesday was the deadline for the current clerk to make the appointment after county commissioners were deadlocked over the appointment.

