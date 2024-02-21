Former CMS student stars in Apple TV World War II mini-series

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student and Matthews resident is a supporting actor on a critically acclaimed Apple TV mini-series.

Branden Cook stars as 2nd Lt. Alexander Jefferson in “Masters of the Air,” which is produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. The story follows the 100th Bomb Group during World War II.

'Masters of the Air' Apple’s highly anticipated limited series, “Masters of the Air,” hailing from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, and written by John Orloff will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 26, 2024. (Apple TV+)

Cook’s character, Jefferson, was a U.S. Air Force officer and a member of the Tuskegee Airmen with the 332nd Fighter Group in WWII.

Cook attended Butler High School and Crestdale Middle School. He went on to Wake Forest University to study theater, then to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

“Master of the Air,” based on a 2007 book, premiered on Jan. 26 and episodes are being released every Friday through March 15.

