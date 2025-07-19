Former daycare worker pleads guilty to 8 counts of assault on child, begins 8 day sentence

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A former daycare worker from Conover has pleaded guilty to eight counts of assault on a child under the age of 12.

Kaleigh Gambill is accused of assaulting more than half a dozen children under the age of four while employed at Woodlawn Baptist Church Child Development Center. She was arrested at the beginning of February and faced eight counts of assault on a child.

Court documents said the victims in this case were two-and three-year-olds. Records said Gambill slapped children and grabbed them by their arms and dropped them.

On Saturday, Gambill pleaded guilty to eight counts of assault on a child under 12. She received 18 months of supervised probation. She began her eight-day sentence on Thursday.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Former daycare worker accused of assaulting 7 children appears in court

Former daycare worker accused of assaulting 7 children appears in court

©2025 Cox Media Group