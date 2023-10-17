Former Earth Fare store in SouthPark to be converted to smaller shops

CHARLOTTE — The former Earth Fare space at Morrison in SouthPark will soon be home to a number of specialty shops.

Foundry Commercial has lined up the first two tenants for that roughly 25,000-square-foot former grocery store, which closed in September of 2021.

The market is oversaturated with grocery stores, providing an opportunity for owner Ferncroft Capital to reposition that space, says Keely Hines, senior vice president focused on retail leasing with Foundry Commercial.

“We decided to split up the space to accommodate several smaller concepts anxious to get a foothold in the hot SouthPark submarket,” she says.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Developer plans to build new complex on site of deadly SouthPark fire

Developer plans to build new complex on site of deadly SouthPark fire

©2023 Cox Media Group