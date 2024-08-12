Former employee says he was fired from Charlotte IHOP for not working Sundays

CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte IHOP restaurant is being accused of religious discrimination and retaliation.

As first reported by the Charlotte Observer, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit on behalf of a former employee. It claims that when Eddie Moton Jr. was hired at the restaurant on West Woodlawn Road in January 2021, he was granted religious accommodation to not work on Sundays.

But the suit says three months later, a new manager required him to work on two Sundays, and when Moton said he wouldn’t work future Sundays, he was fired.

The suit says the manager told another employee that religion should not take precedence over Moton’s job.

IHOP is being accused of violating Moton’s civil rights.

The EEOC is asking for back pay for Moton and other damages to be determined by a jury. They also want a court order to prevent any future religious discrimination at the restaurant.

Channel 9 reached out to IHOP for comment but has not heard back.

(WATCH BELOW: Former Novant Health executive wins $10 million in discrimination case)

Former Novant Health executive wins $10 million in discrimination case

©2023 Cox Media Group