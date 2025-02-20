Former Hickory firefighter guilty of possessing child sex abuse material

HICKORY, N.C. — A former firefighter in Hickory pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in federal court this week.

Channel 9 reported when Nate Kurzak was arrested in October 2023 on 10 counts of sexual exploitation. He was later indicted on child pornography charges.

Kurzak pleaded guilty on Wednesday to possession and access with intent to view child pornography involving prepubescent minors, according to our partners at the Hickory Daily Record. He hasn’t been sentenced yet.

After his arrest, Kurzak was fired from the Hickory Fire Department.

