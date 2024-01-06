Former Hornets president funds full scholarships for students with learning differences

CHARLOTTE — A school in west Charlotte for students with learning disabilities received a generous donation from the former Hornets president.

Fred Whitfield and his nonprofit Hooptee Charities donated $336,000 in scholarship money to the John Crosland School.

The donation covers full scholarships for four incoming students.

“The Crosland School is a unique school. They touch kids with differences, and for us to be able to identify another group of kids who are deserving and fit right into our mission at Hooptee Charities is something we’re excited about,” said Whitfield.

Last month, Whitfield stepped down from his role as president and vice chairman of the Charlotte Hornets to focus on health and family.

