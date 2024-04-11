Former Myers Park HS athlete, daughter of WBT host dies from blood clot complication

CHARLOTTE — A community in Charlotte is mourning the loss of a student-athlete Wednesday.

Janey Thompson graduated from Myers Park High School in 2022 and passed away on Wednesday after a blood clot in her leg made its way to her heart, the school wrote on social media.

During her time at MPHS Thompson played both softball and basketball, after her graduation, she continued her education at Wake Forest University.

The school shared this message on X informing everyone in the community about the sudden, tragic loss.

“It is with great sadness that we share that Janey Thompson (MP - ‘22) passed away as a result of a blood clot in her leg that traveled to her heart. Janey loved MP & was loved by many. 💚 She played basketball & softball at MP. She attended Wake Forest.”

Thompson is the daughter of longtime WBT Radio host, Bo Thompson, the media group shared a post on their Twitter page as well encouraging members of the community to share their condolences with the family.

