Former NASCAR team owner Ron Devine indicted on federal charges

CHARLOTTE — A former NASCAR team owner has been indicted on federal charges and could face years in prison.

The indictment against Ron Devine, former owner and president of BK Racing, was announced today by Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Devine faces four counts of failure to pay payroll taxes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The indictment alleges that Devine “failed to pay over more than $390,000 in payroll taxes due to the IRS” in 2017. It also claims that he “caused BK Racing to fail to account for and pay over hundreds of thousands of dollars in payroll taxes” beginning in 2012.

A news release on the indictment stated that Devine, 67, faces “a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the four counts in the indictment.”

