Former NC Gov. Jim Hunt dies

CHARLOTTE — Former North Carolina Gov. Jim Hunt has died, according to Gov. Josh Stein.

Stein posted a statement on Thursday saying Hunt passed away, and credited his work in the state.

“I can think of no one who shaped North Carolina’s recent successes as much as Governor Jim Hunt. Governor for 16 years, he was a visionary who founded Smart Start, raised teacher pay, protected air quality, and created the NC Biotech Center. On a personal level, he was a mentor and dear friend. Anna and I are keeping Carolyn, Rachel, and the entire Hunt family in our thoughts and prayers. May Governor Hunt’s memory be a blessing. He certainly was for North Carolina,” Stein said.

Hunt, who was born in Greensboro, served as North Carolina’s 69th and 71st governor and was the longest-serving governor in the state’s history. His daughter is current Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt.

Hunt was 88 at the time of his death.

