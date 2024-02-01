Former NFL player seeks bankruptcy protection after local franchise flops

CHARLOTTE — Former NFL player Marcus Burley has filed for individual Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after his Saladworks franchise failed.

Burley filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina on Jan. 25.

Burley, who played for the Seattle Seahawks and ended his career with the Houston Texans, talked with the Charlotte Business Journal in 2019 about his plan to bring Saladworks to Charlotte.

He landed on a site for the customizable salad concept at 11318 N. Community House Road, in the Ballantyne Corners shopping center.

Its opening coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the restaurant struggled to pay its rent.

