Former Panthers player’s bar dinged on health grade

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis sets debut of sports bar, lounge

Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of August, according to data pulled Sept. 6 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 930 such establishments, 15 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month.

Among those receiving a grade below “A” were an uptown sports bar owned by a former Carolina Panthers star, a lounge within Charlotte Douglas International Airport and a sandwich chain in South End. Check out the list on CBJ’s website here.


