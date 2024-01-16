Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley remains confident despite caucus results

SOUTH CAROLINA — The results are in from the Iowa caucuses in the race to the White House. To no one’s surprise, former President Donald Trump dominated the competition, winning more than 50% of the vote. Ron DeSantis beat out former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for second place.

Now, the next focus is on New Hampshire’s primary.

Haley’s loss wasn’t a surprise to some in South Carolina. Even though she has massive support in the Palmetto State, some say she could struggle to pull out a win in South Carolina’s primary next month.

The latest polling from Winthrop University in Rock Hill showed Trump remains the top choice of South Carolina Republican registered voters.

Numbers from the fall show Trump with the majority of support from South Carolina Republican registered voters at 52%. Haley had the support of about 17% of those same voters.

Despite the results in Iowa, Haley remains confident. On Monday night, she said her third place finish shows she’s gaining momentum.

“I can safely say tonight Iowa made this Republican primary a two-person race,” she said.

>> Channel 9′s Tina Terry will ask the Winthrop poll director his thoughts on Haley’s comments and what he thinks it would take for the former governor to win the nomination.

Primaries in the Carolinas

So when are the primaries in the Carolinas?

South Carolina is first up. The Democratic primary is Feb. 3 and the GOP primary is Feb. 24.

North Carolina votes on Super Tuesday -- March 5.

Every Sunday at 11:30 a.m., you can count on the Political Beat to prepare you for this election year. Channel 9’s Joe Bruno is taking you inside each race that you need to know about.

This week, he’s sitting down with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein.

(WATCH BELOW: PART 1--The Political Beat with Ch. 9′s Joe Bruno (January 14, 2024))

PART 1--The Political Beat with Ch. 9's Joe Bruno (January 14, 2024)

©2024 Cox Media Group