Former school board member arrested for child sex crimes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Michael Lee Absher, a former Henderson County School Board member, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses involving minors.

The arrest followed the execution of a search warrant at a residence in East Flat Rock on Thursday, July 31, after reports of sexual assaults involving juveniles.

Absher, 35, faces two counts of statutory sexual offense with a person 15 years old or younger, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to WLOS, Absher is known for founding a well-known youth homeless shelter.

