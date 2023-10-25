Former US Rep. Mark Walker drops out of NC gubernatorial race

NORTH CAROLINA — A Republican candidate for North Carolina governor is dropping out to run for Congress.

Mark Walker says he will now seek a seat in the 6th Congressional District instead of the governor’s mansion.

Walker previously served in Congress for six years.

The new 6th District stretches from Kannapolis to Guilford County.

