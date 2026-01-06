Former West Charlotte star named head football coach at West Meck

CHARLOTTE — A former West Charlotte football star was named head coach at West Mecklenburg High School.

Three-time all-conference player Randall Ingram, 41 started playing in 1999 at Chambers High School before transfering to West Charlotte in 2001.

He will now be leading the Lions with a goal to bring back a winning team back to the school.

