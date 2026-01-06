Former West Charlotte star named head football coach at West Meck

CHARLOTTE — A former West Charlotte football star was named head coach at West Mecklenburg High School.
ALSO READ: A former west Charlotte football star returned to his high school as a head coach. Three-time All-Conference player Randall Ingram got the job at West Mecklenburg High School. He started his playing career in 1999 at Chambers High School before transfering to West Charlotte in 2001. He will now be leading the Lions with a goal to bring back a winning team back to the school.
