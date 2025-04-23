Fort Lawn firefighters to honor lifelong servant Richard Hulse

FORT LAWN, S.C. — Fort Lawn firefighters will hold a memorial service for a lifelong servant.

Richard A. Hulse shared memories from the September 11 attacks with Channel 9 in 2022.

To honor some of his friends and other fallen first responders, Hulse brought steel from the Twin Towers to Chester County.

Hulse passed away last month. His memorial service will be held at noon at the Fort Lawn Fire Protection Station.

VIDEO: Retired firefighter in Chester County works to make sure 9/11 sacrifices are remembered

