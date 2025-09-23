Fort Mill nonprofit donates van to mother, daughter with disabilities

FORT MILL, S.C. — Today a Fort Mill nonprofit donated a wheelchair van to an Asheville mother and her daughter with disabilities.

A 2015 car accident left Maranda Bradley in a wheelchair. Her mother said she’s struggled with transportation to doctor’s appointments and her daughter’s school events. She said the new van provides safety and security.

“We know that when we go, we will get back home,” said Amanda Bradley, Maranda’s mother. “You know we can walk, she tries to walk. She will one day. We know this, but for now, it’s just a process.

Thanks to the community and the nonprofit All Things Possible Medical Fundraising, this will be the first vehicle she’s owned in 10 years.

