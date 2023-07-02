Fort Mill planning new town office project

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill is planning to build a new home for town offices.

Channel 9′s partners at CN2 News report the town announced it will build a new operations center for the public works and utilities departments.

Town officials say the project will be built on Banks Road.

“We want to provide the growth and expansion of that department as is needed, but also to update we will include some office space and things that the Town desperately needs so we can grow our staff and continue the excellent services that we have,” Mayor Guynn Savage said.

The town’s armory is the current operations center, and the mayor said the armory will be renovated to keep its history alive.

