Fort Mill Schools tax hike could impact local businesses

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Schools is planning a tax rate hike that could affect local businesses.

According to the Herald, the district wants to increase taxes by 7.4%.

That would amount to about $127 per year on every $100,000 in value.

That tax would be for businesses, apartments, and vehicles. People who own their homes would be exempt.

The tax would be in addition to impact fees on new homes.

VIDEO: City asks state lawmakers for ability to raise taxes for transit projects

City asks state lawmakers for ability to raise taxes for transit projects

©2025 Cox Media Group