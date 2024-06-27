4th suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Rock Hill block party

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month at a block party in Rock Hill.
On Thursday, the Rock Hill Police Department announced that 20-year-old Marques Lavon Pearson had been charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
His charges stem from his involvement in the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Montest Mincey on June 1.
On June 1, shots were fired during a block party on Southerland Drive in Rock Hill. Montest Mincey, along with 21-year-old Maricus Kirk, were killed.
On June 10, police announced that D’markieoun Ji’shae Clyburn and Quantrel Jaheim Barrino had been arrested in connection with this case.
A few weeks later, Tyquarious Queoveon Davis was also arrested in Lancaster County and charged with accessory before the face of murder.
Police said Pearson’s bond was denied Wednesday afternoon.
However, the investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.
