Fox & Hound closes its last restaurant here

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Fox & Hound has ended a 20-year run at Birkdale Village in Huntersville. The restaurant and bar abruptly closed its doors on March 19.

That 7,400-square-foot restaurant was located across from Red Rocks and next door to the recently opened Bartaco.

Fox & Hound has also permanently closed its Northlake store, and its website shows no remaining restaurants in North Carolina. It shows locations in Illinois, Kansas, Tennessee and Texas.

