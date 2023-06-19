Free meal, book programs begin for students in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Summer is here for thousands of students across the Carolinas, and in Union County, kids have access to books and healthy meals all break, thanks to the county’s Mobile Book Bus and the District Summer Food Program.

Both programs kicked off on Monday, and Channel 9′s Gina Esposito caught up with the Mobile Book Bus at its first stop at Shiloh Valley Primary School, where dozens of students raced to the bus to pick out up to three books.

Soon-to-be second graders Justin K. and Kori Hall shared their excitement with Esposito as they picked out the perfect books to take home with them.

“I can’t wait to read these when I get home!” Hall said.

Over at Monroe Middle, the Summer Food Program is giving free meals to kids 18 and younger, Monday through Thursday. For students with younger siblings to look after, like Yarley Cuamacateco, this saves a lot of time.

“I have things to do. I have school, so it does help out a lot,” Cuamacateco told Esposito.

