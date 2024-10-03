Local

Fresh coffee concept taking flight in Ballantyne

By Charlotte Business Journal

Fly Kid Fly opens at The Bowl at Ballantyne on Oct. 5. (The Bowl at Ballantyne)

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Fly Kid Fly is ready to put down roots in Charlotte.

Charlotte coffee shop co-founder wins medal at Paralympics

The coffee shop — a new concept from Hex Coffee Roasters and Durban Hospitality — opens Oct. 5 at The Bowl at Ballantyne. It looks to shake things up by creating an approachable, unique and happy coffee experience. The brand’s tagline “Coffee + Atmosphere,” says Madison Currie, co-owner and operating partner.

Roughly $650,000 has been invested into the 802-square-foot space, which is near Honeysuckle Gelato.

Continue reading about the venture on CBJ’s website here.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read