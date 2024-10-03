Fresh coffee concept taking flight in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Fly Kid Fly is ready to put down roots in Charlotte.

The coffee shop — a new concept from Hex Coffee Roasters and Durban Hospitality — opens Oct. 5 at The Bowl at Ballantyne. It looks to shake things up by creating an approachable, unique and happy coffee experience. The brand’s tagline “Coffee + Atmosphere,” says Madison Currie, co-owner and operating partner.

Roughly $650,000 has been invested into the 802-square-foot space, which is near Honeysuckle Gelato.

Continue reading about the venture on CBJ's website here.





