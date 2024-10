NORTH CAROLINA — Friday is the last day to register to vote in North Carolina.

Residents can do so online.

The deadline to register is 5 p.m.

If you missed the deadline, you can still register to vote in person during early voting.

That is slated to begin on Oct. 17 and will run through Nov. 2.

