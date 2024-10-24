Friends remember mother killed by drunk driver

HICKORY, N.C. — Friends will gather on Thursday night to remember a young mother who was killed by an alleged drunk driver.

Police say Taylor Pendergrast was involved in a fender bender accident on the bridge over Interstate 40 on Fairgrove Church Road on Monday. They say while she was talking to officers next to a patrol car, she was struck by a driver heading in the opposite direction.

Police charged Sidney Lee Baker with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, and possession of drugs.

Friends say Pendergrast was on her way to pick up her 3-year-old son from daycare when the accident happened. They say she worked two different jobs as a CNA and at Texas Roadhouse.

Her friends have heard about the arrest and struggle with what happened.

“Just seeing her presence, her smile, her laughing. Just knowing that she is not going be here on the days I work is going be hard,” said Jayle Mack.

“Taylor was an amazing person. She was so loved here inside these four walls and outside of them. She had a son and she loved him a lot,” said Joanna Parker.

Friends will gather in the parking lot at the Texas Roadhouse along Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard after it closes on Thursday around 10:30 p.m.

