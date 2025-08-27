Frontier Airlines expands Charlotte Douglas footprint with new routes

CHARLOTTE — Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is growing its pipeline of flight offerings at Charlotte Douglas International Airport this fall.

The Denver-based discount carrier said today it will add its 13th and 14th flight at CLT in November with service to Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW).

The Fort Lauderdale route is set to launch Nov. 21. It will fly three times a week — on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, Frontier spokesperson Rob Harris confirmed. The Detroit route will start Nov. 23 and fly twice a week — on Wednesday and Sunday.

