Fruitful Roots on tap to be first brewery in downtown Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Fruitful Roots Brewing is seeking final approval to open a brewery in Cornelius’ downtown. It’s in the process of rezoning about 1.05 acres.

Plans call for a 5,251-square-foot microbrewery at 20219 N. Main St., near the heart of town.

“A brewery in downtown Cornelius could be a really interesting addition to the community here,” Travis Marion says. He and wife Chelsea, along with brother Douglas and his wife, Shannon, are behind that venture — a first for downtown.

They want to deliver a small, family-owned business that’s focused on cultivating and fostering a sense of community and making connections.

“We just see the real value in the humanistic side of that; bringing people together,” Travis Marion says.

