Fuel spill impacts part of Interstate 85 in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Part of northbound Interstate 85 was blocked Wednesday afternoon because of a fuel spill, according to Gaston County authorities.

The fuel spill came from a tractor-trailer’s saddle tank when it ruptured after hitting debris in the roadway.

The spill happened between exits 19 and 21, and it caused significant delays to traffic, according to Gaston County. The right lane was expected to be closed for several hours.

Nobody was reported hurt.

