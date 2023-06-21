Fugitive out of South Carolina arrested after brief car chase, Gaston County police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Officers with the Gaston County and Belmont police departments arrested Chucky Elmore Jr., a fugitive out of Gaffney, South Carolina, on charges of attempted murder and a parole violation.

Officials from Cherokee, South Carolina, contacted Gaston County police to tell them that Elmore was hiding out in a Gaston County home.

The Fugitive Apprehension and Suspect Tracking team tried to pull Elmore over during a traffic stop, which led to a short pursuit.

Belmont police officers then deployed a tire deflation device, which led to Elmore’s apprehension.

No one was hurt during this.

The driver, Tiffany Martin, was also arrested and charged with fleeing to elude arrest, and she was served with an outstanding warrant for financial card fraud.

“The swift resolution of this intense situation is a testament to the bravery, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to public safety exhibited by the members of the Gaston County Police Department and its partners at the Belmont Police Department,” said Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill.

Elmore is being held at the Gaston County Jail without a bond pending extradition.

Martin is in the Gaston County Jail on a $45,000 secured bond.

