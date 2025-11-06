Gabby Petito’s parents push for statewide danger assessment program in NC

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The parents of Gabby Petito, a woman killed in a domestic violence case, are advocating for a statewide danger assessment program in North Carolina to protect other victims.

Gabby Petito was killed by her fiancé in 2021, and her parents believe that a danger assessment system could have saved her life.

This program is currently used in Gaston County, where it has improved conviction rates in domestic violence cases.

“Somebody took that away from her, and it can happen to anyone,” said Nichole Schmitt, Gabby’s mother.

“Nothing is ever going to bring our daughter back but if we can prevent what happened to our daughter and our family from happening to others, then that’s what I’m going to continue to do,” said Jim Schmitt, Gabby’s father.

Travis Page, District Attorney, noted that the danger assessment program in Gaston County has helped improve conviction rates in domestic violence cases.

“This is the time we meet, we study, we bring in people, we ask them questions, so it develops a plan for going into next year,” said Rep. Donnie Loftis, R-Gaston County.

The danger assessment program involves asking specific questions during domestic violence cases, such as whether the abuser owns a gun or if violence has increased. These questions aim to identify the level of danger a victim might be in.

Gaston County’s program includes regular meetings with law enforcement to review assessments, advocates to support victims during the legal process, and a special team of prosecutors.

State representative Donnie Loftis believes now is the perfect time for the general assembly to consider making this program a statewide policy, emphasizing the need for funding to make it a reality.

Gabby Petito’s parents continue to push for the adoption of danger assessments across North Carolina, hoping to prevent future tragedies.

Their efforts highlight the importance of proactive measures in domestic violence cases.

