Game-show concept coming to town

CHARLOTTE — This live, interactive game show concept opens Friday near Charlotte’s Belmont, Plaza Midwood and NoDa neighborhoods.

The Game Show Challenge will be located at 933 Louise Ave., Suite 102. That property, recently rebranded as The Sugar Mill, was formerly known as Hub 933. Ascent Real Estate Capital, in partnership with PointBlank Ventures, acquired that site last June. The building formerly housed Catawba Brewing.

Expect The Game Show Challenges to offer a 60-minute experience led by a game show host. Activities are based on popular game shows, but with a twist. Participants go head-to-head in fast-paced buzzer rounds, physical mini games, creative contests and word-based puzzles.

