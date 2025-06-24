Gas leak temporarily closes U.S. 70 in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A significant gas leak occurred on the 1800 block of U.S. 70 east in Burke County after a contractor accidentally clipped a 1-inch natural gas main just after 7:00 p.m. Monday.

The incident led to the temporary closure of U.S. 70 East between Zion Road and Summers Road, although the road has since reopened.

Burke County Emergency Management, Triple Community Fire Department, and the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office worked together under Unified Command to secure the scene and manage the situation.

The rupture happened on the blow-off side of the line below the shut-off valve, necessitating excavation to access and repair the damage.

Piedmont Natural Gas remains on the scene to conduct repairs, and construction crews will be present throughout the night.

Gas customers in the area may experience outages for an undetermined period, and motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays if travel is necessary.

While repairs are underway, Piedmont Natural Gas will provide further updates on the situation.

VIDEO: Portion of I-485 in Matthews shut down after construction worker hits gas line

Portion of I-485 in Matthews shut down after construction worker hits gas line

©2025 Cox Media Group