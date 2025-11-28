Gaston County crews battling flames at Bessemer City home

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — Gaston County fire and emergency management crews are battling flames in Bessemer City after a house fire broke out on Friday afternoon.
Gaston County Fire Departments responded to the fire on East Washington Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Friday.
Bessemer City firefighters reported heavy fire at the scene. Multiple crews responded.
Officials have asked that residents avoid the area.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
